Gambia: Bass Bittaye Ends Olympics With Season's Best

7 August 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye has ended the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by registering her season's best in the Women 200m semi-finals with a timing of 22.66 seconds.

The track queen finished 4th position in her heat 3 of the semi-finals run on Monday at Stade de France.

Hours after missing a place in the Women 100m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday, Bass Bittaye, on Sunday put her disappointment behind her by securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Women 200m semi-finals.

She ran her season's best timing of 22.84 seconds and finished 3rd position behind Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain and Favour Ofili of Nigeria in heat 6 of round 1.

However, despite running her season's best in the Women 200m semi-finals on Monday, the three times Olympian missed a place in the finals.

The 29-year-old finished 3rd position in the Women 100m semi-finals on Saturday with a timing of 11.10 seconds. The finish was not also enough to earn her a place in the finals.

She currently holds national records in the women 100 and 200 metres.

The three times Olympian set a 100 metres national record of 11.12 seconds for The Gambia at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

