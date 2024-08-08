Gambia: Dutokoto FC, Chuma FC Snatch Spots in Sukuta Nawettan Proper

Dutokoto FC and Chuma FC have both secured their places in the 2024 Sukuta Sports Committee (SSC) 'nawettan' proper after winning their qualifier play-off matches played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium.

Dutokoto FC snatched a place in the Sukuta rainy season's biggest football jamboree proper after thumping Powerhouse GYM 2-0 in their qualifier play-off match played on Sunday.

The last year's relegated side, Dutokoto FC returned to the Sukuta nawettan proper after edging past Power House GYM FC in their final qualifier match.

The defeat saw Powerhouse GYM FC out of the Sukuta nawettan qualifiers.

Chuma FC returned to the Sukuta nawettan proper following their 4-2 post-match penalty shootouts win over Next Level FC after regulation time ended 1-1 in their crucial play-off qualifier match played on Monday.

Chuma FC, who had a bad nawettan last season, secured a place in this year's Sukuta nawettan proper at the expense of Next Level FC .

Next Level FC won all their qualifier matches to advance to the qualifier play-off matches

