Gambia: Let's Embrace Patriotic Values!

A renowned American lawyer cum politician, William Jennings Bryan once stated that the essence of patriotism lies in a willingness to sacrifice for one's country, just as true greatness finds expression, not in blessings enjoyed, but in good bestowed.

Thus, patriotism is an important value that every countryman should embrace.

They are fundamental element that are required for rapid socio-economic development. Therefore, these words are not uttered for just mere words of fantasy.

This reminds us about a famous quote from former United States politician and statesman, John F Kennedy, who at time stated that as a citizen 'asked not what your country can do for you, asked what you can do for your country.'

As countrymen, let's do our utmost towards the socio-economic development of this country. As a matter of fact, developed world are enjoying the advances made in science, technology and innovation, thanks to the hard work of their fellow citizens. This brings to mind a popular adage: Rome was built by non but the Romans.

The Gambia has a teeming young population which if nurtured and harnessed stands a greater chance to surpass many developing countries.

But what is missing about most senior government officials is patriotism agenda. Let's not occupy position for money.

When one loves his or her country, he or she is ready and willing to go extra mile to die for that country.

For instance, the surge in corruption in the country is a cause of concern. But when thoroughly checked, it all boils down to show the unpatriotic nature some government officials can be.

If you don't want to work with a system because you don't support their ideal or what they represent, simply resign. No one will prosecute one for tendering his or her resignation because you can't work with a system in place.

No, they will rather stay derail the country's development progress and above all syphon the country of millions of dalasi that belongs to all Gambia.

Is that fair, no. Gambia is such that almost we are all related. Despite being a small nation, we are bound to have divergent views and that is nature. You make like something which I may dislike. Or simply another food is another man's poison. This is how life needs careful and thorough balance.

It is time we put aside our political differences and work towards making Gambia an envy of the subregion and even the word. We can do if we work collectively and see the interest of the Gambia first.

Division and disunity will only lead us to backwardness and retard our ambitious plans set for the country.

In this time and period, let's exert our force and work towards making the Gambia the Smiling Coast of Africa.

Let's always remember that no one will come from outside to come and develop this country for us. Thus, let's all embrace patriotic values and shun all that will only divide us and retard progress. The Gambia is what we have so let's cherish it.

