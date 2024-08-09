Africa: Tebogo Races Into Legend As First African Man to Claim Olympic 200m Title

Letsile Tebogo from Botswana entered legend on Thursday night when he became the first man from Africa to win the 200m at an Olympîc Games.

The 21-year-old scorched home in 19.46 seconds. He beat the American duo of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles into second and third place respectively.

The men's 200m has been a feature of the Olympic Games since the second edition in 1900.

Since then, 17 of the winners have come from the United States. Jamaica, courtesy of Don Quarrie and Usain Bolt's hat trick, boasts four.

"I'm the Olympic champion," said Tebogo. "It's something I have never seen in my life or dreamt of - it is an amazing moment.

"I just came here with the little that I had in me to push throughh and when I made it to the final my coach told me: 'Now it's your race.'"

Tebogo said his tactic was to keep Bednarek in his sights.

"I knew that when the gun went Kenny was going to run away so I needed to make sure just to close him down.

"I have that top end speed that will allow me to finish the race without getting tired, so that's what I did, and when I saw Kenny fade I knew Noah was far, far away behind us so that means I'm the Olympic champion."

Tebogo finished in the fifth fastest time over the distance.

The joy comes as he mourns his mother who died in May.

"It means a lot for everybody, the country, the continent and my family," Tebogo added.

Lyles, who was attempting to become the first man since Bolt in 2016 to complete the 100m and 200m double was wheeled off the track after the race.

The US medical staff later revealed he was suffering from Covid which could jeopardise his chances of participating in the 4x100m relay.