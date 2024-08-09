Botswana: Letsile Tebogo Creates History With Botswana's Maiden Olympic Gold and an African First for 200m Sprint

9 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo created history when he won Botswana's first ever Olympic gold medal and the first ever gold medal in the 200m sprints by an African athlete. Later, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone confirmed her championship credentials as she claimed gold for the US while breaking her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Team USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lit up the Stade de France stadium at Paris Olympics 2024 in the track and field arena on Thursday, 8 August.

Botswana's first gold

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo created history early when he won Botswana's first ever Olympic gold medal and the first ever gold medal in the 200m sprints by an African athlete.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsTebogo clocked in at 19.46sec, despite easing up with around 15m to the finish line, with the fifth-fastest time in 200m history.

Tebogo was out of the blocks at express speed and just continued to accelerate. He had the US's Kenny Bednarek for company outside him, but once he got into his stride in the home straight he tore away from the pack.

Bednarek claimed the silver medal, as he did in Tokyo in 19.62secs. The 100m Olympic champion and favourite to claim gold, Noah Lyles, was third, also the same placing as in the previous Games, in 19.70secs.

Lyles stayed seated for an extended period after the race and seemed to struggle to breathe. It was later revealed by USA Track and Field that Lyles was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.