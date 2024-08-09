Nigerians in UK Are Safe, British Envoy Assures

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Mongomery, has assured the large diaspora population of Nigerians in the UK of their safety and security following the recent disorder in some cities in the United Kingdom.

The British High Commissioner told the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa during a meeting in Abuja, according to a statement by a spokesman of NiDCOM, Gabriel Odu.

Dr Montgomery said 12 towns in total were affected by the disorder.

He, however, assured the Nigerian Community in the UK that the Government was doing everything possible to restore calm and normalcy to the affected communities.

He stated that the Government had set up 60 special courts comprising the UK Police and Legal operatives to look into the criminal disorder.

The envoy added that over 400 people have been arrested in connection with the disorder, expressing optimism that the UK system would sort things out very soon.

He emphasised that the UK is home to people of different countries and races and would remain liberal to qualified persons to live, school and work in the UK.

He also emphasised that the UK would seek justice against those who incite these acts with hatred and disinformation online.

According to the High Commissioner, "We will not as a country accept discrimination or attacks against any community".

Dr Mongomery equally informed that about 430,000 visa applications by Nigerians were successful this year while advising visa applicants to apply by themselves and be circumspect of agents.

The NiDCOM head acknowledged that amid these issues no Nigerian has died or been affected by the disorder so far.

She stressed that NiDCOM is in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in London, the Diaspora groups and student groups and none have reported any casualty to date.

She applauded the UK Government for its timely interventions, particularly the arrests made so far.

While reminding Nigerians of the travel advisory issued by Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she advised Nigerians in the UK to stay safe and be cautious of their surroundings, particularly at this time.