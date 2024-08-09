Nigerian Students in Diaspora Condemn UK Violence, Urge Caution

The National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (NANS-Diaspora) has expressed deep concern over the recent unrest and violence in various parts of England and Northern Ireland.

"We unequivocally condemn the rioting that has erupted since July 30, 2024, following the tragic events in Southport on July 29," said Comr. Olajesu Osalade, Public Relations Officer of NANS-Diaspora.

The organization extended condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the mass stabbing in Southport, emphasizing that the senseless act of violence has left a profound impact on the community.

NANS-Diaspora urged Nigerian students in the affected regions to exercise caution, stay informed, and avoid areas where unrest is occurring. The organization is working closely with local authorities, Nigerian embassies, and community leaders to ensure student safety.

"We call for peace and understanding, emphasizing that violence and misinformation only serve to divide communities and create further harm," said Comr. Chris Juwon Fayomi, President of NANS-Diaspora.

The organization encouraged students to reach out to their local NANS-Diaspora representatives for support and information, emphasizing the importance of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.