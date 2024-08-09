Nigeria: Reports About Nigeria's Oil Sector Disturbing - George

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, expressed worry over the confusing reports about Nigeria's oil sector, urging the Federal Government to tell Nigerians the truth about the industry.

George also faulted the decision of the Federal Government to sell crude oil to the Dangote refinery in Naira, saying such a move would lead to killing the economy.

He said the statement made recently by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, that he would talk at the appropriate time is also "very disturbing."

Addressing newsmen in Lagos on the state of the nation, the PDP leader noted that the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference can serve as a guide on constitutional amendment.

He said: "In the oil sector, you hear there is subsidy today, tomorrow you will here there is no subsidy, we want to know, Nigerians are not properly briefed as to what is happening in that sector.

"Subsidy, no subsidy which one should we believe, where is the truth?

"Aliko Dangote said he gave $100 million to buy all that land in Lekki, which of my people in Lekki has benefited from that money or did the government just grab the money and those people are thrown out of the environment, is that right?

"What I think went on last week is just a tea on the iceberg; the truth will come up one day.

"My perception of the oil sector of our country is very disappointing, who is the minister of petroleum? Who is the chairman of NNPCL?

"Kyari made a statement yesterday (Wednesday), that is very worrisome. He said at the right time, he would talk. Which right time? Rome is burning, the Emperor is sleeping, which other right time will he talk?

"As an elder statesman, I can't just keep quiet, we have the Gen Z generation, they are restless."

On restructuring, George said: "There is a concluded report of the National Conference from former President Goodluck Jonathan sent to former President Muhammadu Buhari. President Tinubu should retrieve it he should be bold enough to restructure and refix the country."