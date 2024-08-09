Nigeria: Alleged N57 Billion Fraud - Kano Govt Files Fresh Charges Against Ganduje, Three Others

The Kano government also accused them of transferring some of the funds into dollars for their personal benefit.

The Kano State Government has filed a fresh fraud charge against Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of the state, his Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Garo, and two others.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Garo, Lamin Sani and Muhammad Takai were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making false statements or returns and criminal misappropriation.

The state accused them of mismanaging the 44 Local Government's statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation Account.

They were also accused of criminally diverting N57.4 billion through several personal accounts of local government cashiers and other personal and corporate accounts.

The state government also accused them of transferring some of the funds into dollars for their personal benefit.

The state further alleged that they acquired a Service apartment on the Murtala Muhammad Way, a commercial apartment at Akoya Oxygen - x20868 Dubai in Tigerwood and plot 2201 Floor 22 Damac Height, Marsa Dubai Marina, a multi-billion naira hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

Others are filling stations on Gwarzo Road Kano and Eastern Bypass Kano.

In the charge sheet, the state said it will call 143 witnesses.

(NAN)