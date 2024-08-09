Nigeria: Police Investigate Death of Crossdresser in Abuja

9 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ademola Popoola

The police received a distress call at about 7.40 a.m. concerning the corpse of the victim.

The FCT Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the death of an unknown crossdresser whose corpse was found at Katampe-Mabushi expressway, Abuja.

The command's spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a post on X on Thursday.

She said the police received a distress call at about 7.40 a.m. on Thursday concerning the corpse of the man who was seen dressed like a woman and had already been killed.

The deceased, according to Ms Adeh, could not be identified immediately by the police.

"On 08/08/2024 at 07:40 AM, we received a distress call reporting a corpse found on the Katampe-Mabushi expressway. Detectives dispatched to the scene discovered the individual was a man dressed in female clothing with no identification. Investigation is ongoing," she said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.