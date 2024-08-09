Nigeria: Police Investigate Death of Crossdresser in Abuja

The police received a distress call at about 7.40 a.m. concerning the corpse of the victim.

The FCT Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the death of an unknown crossdresser whose corpse was found at Katampe-Mabushi expressway, Abuja.

The command's spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a post on X on Thursday.

She said the police received a distress call at about 7.40 a.m. on Thursday concerning the corpse of the man who was seen dressed like a woman and had already been killed.

The deceased, according to Ms Adeh, could not be identified immediately by the police.

"On 08/08/2024 at 07:40 AM, we received a distress call reporting a corpse found on the Katampe-Mabushi expressway. Detectives dispatched to the scene discovered the individual was a man dressed in female clothing with no identification. Investigation is ongoing," she said.