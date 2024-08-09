Kenya: President Ruto Urges Kenyans to Support New CSs in Broad-Based Govt

Nairobi — President Ruto has urged Kenyans to give his new Cabinet a chance to serve and offer support in the fulfillment of their actions.

Speaking on Thursday while presiding over the swear-in of the new Cabinet in State House, Ruto warned the newly sworn-in cabinet secretaries, stating that his support for them ends if it conflicts with his accountability to the people.

He said the 'alliance of rivals' formed by incorporating members of the opposition in his revamped Cabinet will unlock long-denied opportunities to spur national prosperity.

"I ask citizens of our great nation to give a chance to these great men and women this new cabinet and to support them to deliver the mandate that has been given to them constitutionally and as they perform their duties to the best interest of our country," Ruto said.

Ruto however urged the new Cabinet to do the right to ensure the country moves in the right direction, calling for unity and combined efforts to realize that dream.

He said that all levels of public service from the cabinet to the grassroots have no choice but to live up to the truest standard of servant leadership

"Kenyans deserve and are constitutionally entitled to servant leadership. The people of Kenya have made their expectations known in bold terms. They have made their intolerance for failure, inefficiency, corruption and ineptitude equally clear. I give you my assurance of full support as you discharge your duties," Ruto said.

The New CSs were sworn in following the approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments, however, rejected the nomination of Soi Lang'at as Gender cabinet secretary.

In a report tabled in Parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, all other nominees were approved except for Lang'at.

The Committee elaborated grounds for rejecting Lang'at on lack of strategic leadership and cultural sensitivity.

The first to take his oath of office was Interior and National Administration CS Kithure Kindiki.

He was followed by Defence CS Soipan Tuya, John Mbadi (National Treasury), Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Aden Duale (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry).

Followed by Lands CS Alice Wahome was next to take the oath, followed by Julius Ogamba (Education), Davis Chirchir (Transport), and Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife).

Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Eric Muuga (Water and Sanitation), Salim Mvurya (Investment, Trade and Industry), Debra Barasa (Health) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs and Sports) also followed respectively.