Kenya: New Cabinet Secretaries Take Oath At State House

8 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

19 new Cabinet Secretaries were sworn in on Thursday following approval by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

They include Kindiki Kithure (Interior), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), and Justin Muturi (Public Service) who were all reinstated.

Others reinstated include Alice Wahome (Lands), Davis Chirchir (Roads), Soipan Tuya (Defence) and Aden Duale (Environment).

Four of the nominees were picked from Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party including John Mbadi (Treasury), Hassan Joho (Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).

The rest who include Deborah Barasa (Health), Julius Migos (Education), Andrew Muhia (Agriculture), Eric Mureithi Muga (Water), and Margaret Nyambura (ICT) are new faces.

The new Cabinet Secretaries were approved by the MPs Committee on Appointments, which rejected Stella Lang'at, the nominee for the Gender docket.

