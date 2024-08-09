Nigeria: Yobe Govt Distributes Multi-Billion Naira Agricultural Inputs Free to Farmers

press release

Governor Mai Mala Buni said that over 5,300 farmers across the 178 wards in the 17 LGAs of the state are to benefit from the empowerment programme to improve agricultural productivity, ensure food sufficiency and security

The Yobe state government has commenced distribution of the multi-billion naira agricultural equipment, assorted seeds and agro-chemicals procured for the state agricultural Empowerment Programme. The current phase of the programme covers five local government areas (LGAs) of Zone A comprising 53 wards.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed, the director-general press and media affairs to the governor, which announced the programme, explained that zones B and C senatorial districts would follow after completion of Zone A senatorial district.

The distribution commenced yesterday in Yunusari, Geidam, Bursari, Tarmuwa and Gulani local government areas covering 1,590 farmers, continuing in Gujba and Damaturu.Over 1,060 male farmers in the five local government areas were provided free of charge with 159 hand ploughs, 159 powered hand tillers, 212 multi-purpose threshers, 530 solar-powered pumps, 3,180 bags of fertilizers, 530 hand push planters, 1,060 Knapsack sprayers, 10,600kg assorted seeds, 10,600 liters of agro-chemicals, among others, while 530 female beneficiaries received three small ruminants each.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima performed the ceremonial launch of the multi-billion equipment procured by the state government to boost food security and economic growth.

The governor warned against abuse of the tractors, vehicles and motorcycles for extension services, and selling of the equipment, directing security agencies to impound and arrest persons moving the equipment out of the state.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the empowerment programme have commended Governor Buni for the initiative and supporting farmers to cultivate their food needs and to improve their economy.

Babagana Ali, a beneficiary from Yunusari, said the support would enable him to expand his farmland for more food cultivation.

Musa Aliyu in Geidam, said he is cultivating his farm now in the rainy season, and would also engage in irrigation with the assistance of the equipment given to him.

Hajj Fanna Modu in Bursari, could not hide her joy after receiving the ruminants: "Thank you, Governor Buni. I am sure my grandchildren would benefit from these goats given to me". she said, while dancing in celebration.