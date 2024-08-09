Nigeria: Bandits Force Sokoto Farmers to Vacate 20,000 Hectars of Farmland - Legislature

Farmers in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state troubled by insecurity have been forced to vacate over 20,000 hectares of farmland uncultivated as a result of bandits activities.

A member of the state Assembly representing the area Hon. Aminu Almustapha (Boza) disclosed this to our correspondent in Sokoto, adding that farmers in the area are founding it difficult to cultivate essential crops this year.

" peasant farmers in my constituency have since lose hope and confidence of continued protection by constituted Authorities, "they now resort to Congregational prayers seeking for divine intervention for them to be able to sleep even with one eye closed"

"The area is worst hit by insecurity in Sokoto state , "over 2000 households and their families were killed since when Banditry came into the state, in 2017 with an estimated 2.7 billion naira worth of properties and other valuables destroyed"

" Our farmers have lost over 1 million livestock through rustling, " We are approching an era whereby parents will not see Animal to slaughter for naming ceremonies and other spritual sacrificies if the situation continue as it goes presently."

" For eleven years now, Bello Turji, Dan Bukolo and other bandits kingpins were operating in the areas of Shinkafi, Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas forcing many to abadon their farming activities with little or no challenge from security agents."

" As I am speaking to you there are over 137 villages deserted along the 120 kilometers Marnona/ Isa road due to wanton activities of bandits, it's once one of the busiest highway in Sokoto State"

"Turji is in Fakai village area of Shinkafi local govenment, he has a house and family in the village, with a fictional borehole drilled in his house and performed usual 5 daily prayers without molestation"

"This is someone who ambushed and killed a number of security agents stationed in the area and still holding their weapons and vehicles"

"Its my believe that, the current happenings in the north is tantamount to a connivance between NIgerian system of governance and the western powers" I am optimistic Nigeria as a country is mortgage or sold to the western powers who also control our oil resources."

"The cureent nationwide protest embarked by youths will not change anything, as leaders at the top have no love for the country and even ready to mortgage the resources of the country to the west for monetary gains."

" 2027 should be use as a Yardstick for a change of Nigerian leadership, "Citizens should strive hard to avoid money politics and rather resorts to electing people with proven integrity, honesty and competence to deliver." Says Boza.