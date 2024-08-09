Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Nigeria's 4x400m Men's Relay Team Disqualified

9 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The wild jubilations that greeted the qualification of Team Nigeria's 4x400m men's relay team for the final at the Paris Olympic Games have been cut short

This follows the disqualification of the quartet of Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene and Chidi Okezie despite finishing in heat 2 with a Season's Best time of 2:59.81.

France won the race in 2:59.53, with Belgium taking the 3rd automatic spot in 2:59.84

It was, however, adjudged that one of the Nigerian runners crossed lanes and that led to the tripping of a South African runner

The spot won by Nigeria has now been given to South Africa.

The Nigerian runners were looking to emulate the 1984, 2000, and 2004 teams who won bronze, gold and bronze again in the Los Angeles, Sydney and Athens editions of the Olympic Games.

It is unclear if the Nigerian officials in Paris will appeal the decision to disqualify the country's quartet.

