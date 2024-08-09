Nigeria: Amusan Fails to Qualify for 100m Hurdles Final

9 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Amusan finished third in her Heat with a time of 12.55 seconds

The tale of woes for Team Nigeria continued on Thursday with world record holder Tobi Amusan failing to qualify for the final of the 100m hurdles event.

Amusan finished third in her Heat with a time of 12.55 seconds.

Having missed out on the two automatic spots, she was hoping to sneak through as one of the fastest losers.

Unfortunately the time wasn't enough to see Amusan earn a spot in the last eight.

Amusan, the 100m Hurdles World Record holder, made a statement at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning her heat and advancing to the semifinals with a blistering time of 12.49 seconds on Wednesday. However, she failed to improve on that in Friday's semi-final.

More details to follow...

