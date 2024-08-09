Ghana: Don't Use Bank Loans to Pay Tithes, Pastor Tells Christians

Dr. Dominic Allotey, General Overseer of Living Faith Ministries International Church in Accra, has admonished Ghanaians to refrain from using bank loans to pay tithes. This was part of a series of messages delivered on economic empowerment at Rhema House.

The Presiding Bishop also urged churches and pastors to schedule services outside of weekday working hours, to allow members to fulfill their job commitments.

"Success does not come from praying for hours. It comes from abiding with principles like hard work, diligence, obedience and productivity," Dr Allottey said.

Bishop Allotey stressed that these principles have been key to the success of developed countries, including those that gained independence alongside Ghana. He further encouraged young people to apply these principles in practical ways, such as through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship to achieve success.

He revealed this while addressing his congregation during Covenant of Increase, an initiative the church has designed to empower young business leaders, students and entrepreneurs in Africa.

"What sets Covenant of Increase apart from other programs is its focus on providing financial empowerment to young individuals seeking economic growth, making it a unique empowerment summit for idea development, business growth, and leadership development," said investment banker and founder of the LEC Group, Albert Kusi.

The week-long event, which commenced on August 4th and continues until August 11th and features notable guests from the political landscape, corporate community, diaspora, and Africa.