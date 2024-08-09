Ghanaian Films Lack Meaningful Lessons - Maame Dokono

9 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

Legendary Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has indicated that current Ghanaian films lack depth in their storylines.

Maame Dokono vented her frustration with contemporary Ghanaian films during an interview on Asaase Radio, on Aug 7, 2024. The veteran actress admitted that she only watches current Ghanaian films for entertainment, as they lack meaningful lessons.

"I look at it and I laugh in my head because I don't see many lessons in what they are doing these days. I listen to it and maybe I watch it for the fun of it," she said.

Maame Dokono noted that filmmaking in the past effectively prioritized genuine character representation, rather than relying on makeup and costumes to portray a certain type of character.

"But during our time, we were not many, just a few of us. When a father, should play a father role, he's an old man, an elderly man; he's not made up with mustache and all that, powder and all that, " she said.

Maame Dokono recalled a situation where she was cast alongside a relatively young actor who was supposed to play her husband in a film. However, she opted out of the project due to the massive age gap between them.

"I remember one time they asked me to come and do a Kumawood movie and somebody was supposed to play my husband. I said, ah, how can a small boy like this play my husband? You know, maybe I should mention the name, Lil Win. Yes, playing my husband. No, it can't happen. I will not play that role because what at all is he going to tell me? So I didn't play the role and they got angry with me," the veteran actress explained.

Maame Dokono blamed the absence of veteran actors on directors' preference for cheaper, amateur talent, rather than seasoned professionals.

