Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has launched a new book, highlighting the importance of not just what is said, but how, when, and where it is communicated--a message she described as essential for everyone.

Although she did not directly address recent allegations made by former Auditor General John Morlu, who accused her administration of siphoning off $1.3 billion through corruption, Sirleaf's remarks subtly pointed to the significance of timing and context in public discourse.

The book, titled "A Compendium of the Presidencies of the Republic of Liberia," was officially launched by Sirleaf during an event organized by the Liberian Institute for Growing Patriotism (LIGP) and the Angie Brooks International Center for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace, and Security.

The compendium offers a perspective on Liberia's pre-Republic period and aims to provide synopses of the legacies, challenges, and contributions of the nation's past presidents. It is designed to inform the Liberian public about their history in an easily digestible format, enhancing their understanding of the country's leadership over time.

During the launch, Sirleaf expressed her pleasure at being part of the gathering and commended former Foreign Minister Olubanke King-Akerele for her significant contributions to documenting and preserving Liberia's history and culture.

She described King-Akerele as dynamic and praised her for her dedication to reconnecting Liberians with their past, present, and future.

"Sometimes, it's not what you say, but how you say it, when you say it, and where you say it--something that everyone should take to heart," Sirleaf remarked. She chose to reserve her broader comments for another occasion, focusing instead on the significance of the book launch.

Sirleaf acknowledged that the National Museum, where the event was held, remains a work in progress, with much still needed to bring it to a level where all Liberians can fully appreciate their history and culture. She also recognized the efforts of those who contributed to the book, which chronicles the lives and achievements of Liberia's leaders.

In her remarks, King-Akerele, who serves as the Executive Director of the Liberian Institute for Growing Patriotism, expressed gratitude to the Angie Brooks International Center and other historians, researchers, and academics who contributed to the book's development.

She noted that the first edition of the compendium highlights seventeen of Liberia's twenty-five presidencies, with work already underway on a second edition that will include former Presidents Sirleaf, Samuel K. Doe, and George M. Weah.

"This compendium is about knowledge building and sharing. Its primary purpose is to present biographical material on Liberia's presidents, helping readers understand the realities and challenges of each administration over time," King-Akerele stated.