Ghana: 2024 Ako Caine Prize - Ghanaian Author Tryphena Yeboah Shortlisted for £10,000 Prize

Ghanaian author Tryphena Yeboah has been shortlisted for the prestigious AKO Caine Prize for African Writing, marking a significant recognition in the 24th edition of one of Africa's most esteemed literary awards.

Yeboah's story, "The Dishwashing Women," published in Narrative Magazine (Fall 2022), earned her a spot among five writers from across the continent competing for the £10,000 prize.

The 2024 shortlist also includes Nigerian writers Uche Okonkwo, Samuel Kolawole, and Pemi Aguda, alongside South Africa's Nadia Davids. Additionally, Zimbabwe's Yvette Ndlovu received an honorable mention. This year, the competition reviewed 320 entries from 28 African countries to select these standout stories.

The judging panel, led by celebrated author Chika Unigwe, praised the shortlisted stories for their universal appeal and the diverse range of themes they explored. Unigwe noted the high quality of submissions and highlighted that the stories on the shortlist shared a common thread of compelling, human narratives that offer deep insights into society, culture, and the broader world.

Traditionally seen as a prize for emerging writers, the AKO Caine Prize this year showcases authors who have already made significant contributions to African literature. All five shortlisted authors have previously published books and are well-regarded in the literary community.

Tryphena Yeboah, a Ph.D. student in Creative Writing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is also the author of the poetry collection A Mouthful of Home, published by Akashic Books. Her recognition alongside other established writers is a testament to her growing influence in the literary world.

The winner of the AKO Caine Prize will be announced on September 17th via a pre-recorded address. Instead of the traditional award ceremony, the shortlisted authors will be featured in the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the prize, which will include various events across multiple countries throughout the year. This marks a shift in the prize's focus back to the African continent, aligning with its original intent when it was first awarded in 2000.

All shortlisted stories will be published in The Caine Prize Anthology alongside works from the Caine Prize Workshop, held this year in Malawi.