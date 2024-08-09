Nigeria: Gov Mbah Hails Valiant d'Tigress

8 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has describes D'Tigress as putting up courageous performance against the most successful women national basketball team, the USA.

"With the final score of 88 points as against 74 points , D'Tigress bowed out in style and won the heart of the world and fans of basketball," stressed the governor.

He describes D'Tigress qualification for the

quarter finals, as "height never attained by any African basketball team, male or female, at the Olympics,"

"Today, we're intentional and strategic in repositioning the sports sector in our state to make Enugu State a repository of Olympic medal-winning sports men and women.

"Once again, congratulations, D'Tigress. Hold your heads high. You have my respect, the admiration of Ndi Enugu, Nigerians, and all basketball lovers around the world," concludes Governor Mbah.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.