Nigeria: Steer Clear of Our Internal Issues, FG Warns Foreign Powers

Abuja — The Federal Government yesterday warned foreign countries to steer clear of the nation's internal affairs.

The warning came against the backdrop of foreign flags being flown during the ongoing protest against hardship in the country, especially in some northern states, including Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara, and the arrest of some foreigners as sponsors of the protest.

This came as the protest, which had thawed in most states where it was held, continued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, as protesters and some journalists were attacked by thugs who infiltrated the protest.

The Nigerian Army has also detained the soldier who fired the shot that killed a 16-year-old boy in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Tuesday evening, saying he was being investigated.

Also, the Plateau and Bauchi governments which imposed a curfew in the heat of the protest earlier in the week, have relaxed it, as normalcy returned to the two states yesterday.

FG warns foreign countries on interference

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who gave the warning while briefing members of the Diplomatic Corps in Abuja, however, highlighted the importance of cordial international relationships.

Recall that the protest, which gained momentum in major cities, such as Lagos, Benin, Osun, Oyo, Kano, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Niger, Kebbi, Abuja, and other northern towns, was marked by violence, and that at least six Spaniards were arrested in Kano in connection with the protest.

The minister appealed for continued collaboration from the international community to support Nigeria's efforts in overcoming its current challenges and achieving a better future for all Nigerians.

He warned: "While the government continues to work hard through the various reform programmes and measures to address challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians, it is pertinent to remind us that no nation tolerates foreign interference in its domestic affairs and that of its citizens. Nigeria is not an exception.

"The government will take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria that is found to have directly or indirectly supported the protesters by whatever means or seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

"Nigeria cherishes and continues to value the cordial relationships that happily subsist between her and your countries and organisations and will not do anything to undermine or take for granted such relationships.

"Indeed, more than any time before now, we solicit your understanding and collaboration in the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government in addressing the economic challenges confronting the country, to achieve a better life for every Nigerians at home and abroad."

In his address at the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reaffirmed the government's support for peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, while committing to investigating the violence and bringing those responsible for violence to justice.

Idris thanked the diplomatic community for their support and assured that the worst of the unrest is over.

He expressed optimism that the government's policy interventions would soon yield positive results for the nation.

"I want to assure your excellencies that the Federal Government has launched an investigation into the violence that we saw in the last week, to identify and bring to justice all those responsible.

"We are committed to preventing the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents in the future. I also want to thank you individually and collectively for your support and understanding during that difficult period.

"I want to assure you that the worst is over, and we can now as a nation march forward to enjoy the fruit of all the policy and programme interventions being implemented. I thank you for your kind attention," he stated.

We're probing 7 Polish nationals arrested over Russian flags in Kano-- DSS

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, revealed that it is investigating seven Polish nationals who were arrested in Kano over their alleged involvement in the widespread waving of the Russian flag during the protest.

Speaking during a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday with members of the diplomatic corps, the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya said the Polish nationals were arrested in connection with the waving of Russian flags during the protest.

Afunanya said the arrest of the suspects was not targeted at Polish nationals.

His words: "For the persons that we have picked up from Kano, it was because of where they were found during the protest and display of the foreign flag in Kano that was two days ago.

"As a responsible security organisation, we owe it an obligation to do some verification and ascertain basic reasons and circumstances for some cases.

"They were picked as a result of security enforcement because of where they were when the incident happened. It is not a targeted operation.

"As the foremost domestic security organisation, we believe we have to work in sync with all of you who are men of goodwill, and our operations must be governed by democratic principles and protocol that emphasise freedom and human rights and, of course, intelligence and security governance.

"We obey all of this whether we are dealing with Nigerians or foreigners."

Thugs harass journalist, beat up protesters in Rivers

However, the protest entered its seventh day in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, as thugs who infiltrated it, attacked journalists and protesters.

It was learned that a group of thugs posititoned themselves directly opposite the Federal Secretariat in Port Harcourt, intimidating and chasing away protesters.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that two protesters were beaten by the thugs, while police officers stood by and did nothing.

The Federal Secretariat on Port Harcourt/Aba Express Road has been a gathering point for the protesters for the past seven days of the protest.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, expressed concern over the incident, promising a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

Also reacting to the development yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, warned that their operatives would arrest and prosecute anyone identified to be involved in any form of criminality, using the protest as a cover.

Iringe-Koko noted that the protest had gone beyond the original plan of the organisers, adding that criminals were now using the event to visit mayhem on unsuspecting members of the public.

She said: "The Rivers State Police Command has become aware that the ongoing protests in the state have been hijacked by hoodlums, resulting in criminal activities. The original organizers have lost control of the crowd.

"The so-called protesters have resorted to harassing other residents going about their lawful business activities. They have disrupted traffic flow, forced passers-by to attach leaflets to their vehicles, erected canopies on main roads, destroyed billboards, threatened traders to cease operations, and set tires ablaze on the roads - actions that are uncharacteristic of a peaceful protest."

Iringe-Koko advised the protesters to maintain the procession within the areas approved for them, adding that any form of disturbance would meet stiff resistance from the police.

"Protesters are advised to confine their activities to the designated areas of Abali Park and Pleasure Park. Any disturbance of the peace will be firmly resisted, and individuals found taking the law into their own hands will be arrested and prosecuted.

"The police hereby warn that the situation has been taken over by hoodlums and call on parents and guardians to rein in their children and wards.

"Protesters are strongly advised to restrict themselves to the designated protest areas. The Rivers State Police Command will not tolerate any breach of peace or unlawful activities, and will take decisive action to restore order and protect the safety of all residents," she added.

Army arrests soldiers whose warning shot killed 16-yr-old in Zaria

In a similar development, Army headquarters said yesterday it has arrested a soldier who fired a warning shot to disperse rioters in Zaria which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old protester on Tuesday.

The Army said the soldier is currently undergoing interrogation, while the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has sent a delegation, led by the General Officer Commanding 1 division to condole with the family.

A statement signed by Major-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, titled 'Unfortunate Death of a Protester by a Soldier in Zaria, said: "On August 6, 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army received a distress call that some hoodlums gathered in Samaru in large numbers, burning tires on the road and pelting stones on security personnel.

"The troops immediately mobilised and arrived at the scene to disperse the mob and enforce the curfew imposed by the state government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On arrival at the scene, the hoodlums brazenly attempted attacking the troops, prompting a soldier to fire a warning shot to scare the hoodlums away, which unfortunately led to the death of a 16-year-old boy, Ismail Mohammed.

"The soldier involved has since been arrested and undergoing interrogation as at the time of this report.

Saddened by the unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, has sent a high-powered delegation, led by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj-Gen Lander Saraso, to visit and condole with the family of the deceased.

"The deceased was buried according to islamic rites with senior military officers of the Nigerian Army in attendance."

Plateau, Bauchi relax curfew

As normalcy returned yesterday to most states of the federation involved in the protest, Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos, the state capital.

Similarly, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, announced a relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

Mutfwang's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, announced this in a statement, noting that residents in the affected Jos and Bukuru metropolis can now move freely between 2 pm and 6 pm daily until further notice.

The statement read: "Following the improvement in the security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau State government has announced a relaxation of the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew.

"Effective from Wednesday, August 7, 2024 (yesterday), residents of the area can now move freely between the hours of 2 pm and 6 pm daily until further notice.

"Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, who ordered the relaxation after consultation with security agencies, praised them for their diligence and commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the curfew."

Also, Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, said the curfew imposed in the state was relaxed to 12 hours, from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

"This decision comes as a welcome relief to the residents of Katagum who have been under a 24-hour curfew since the deterioration of the security situation in the area," a statement issued by the government read.

Vanguard News Nigeria