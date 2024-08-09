Nigeria: FG, Rep Laguna, Others, Support Establishment of National Polytechnic Commission, As Reps Hold Public Hearing

The Federal Ministry of Education, National Board for Technical Education and stakeholders in the polytechnic have supported the establishment of a National Polytechnic Commission to promote academic standards in the education sector.

Speaking at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Wednesday in Abuja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sani Gwarzo said the establishment of the National Polytechnic Commission was long overdue, as it will take over proper regulations of the sector.

He further said that the commission when established, will bring the polytechnics in Nigeria to conformity with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

He assured that the Ministry would support every move aimed at putting in place a standard commission that would ensure standard, stating that it was ready to offer any assistance needed to ensure quick passage of the bill and establishment of the commission.

In his address, Speaker of the House, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen said the National Polytechnic Commission will serve as a regulatory body that ensures standards are upheld across polytechnics nationwide.

He explained the initiative aims not only to enhance the quality of education but also to promote uniformity and excellence within the polytechnic system, to ensure that graduates from these institutions are well-prepared to meet industry demands and contribute meaningfully to our economy.

Speaker Abbas further stated that the public hearing aligns seamlessly with the legislative agenda aimed at enhancing the educational framework within Nigeria.

He explained further that the creation of the Federal Vocational and Entrepreneurship Institute in Lagos State will provide essential training opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and, skilled workers alike.

Abbas said it is envisaged that this institute will focus on equipping individuals with both technical skills and entrepreneurial acumen--an essential combination for fostering innovation and economic growth.

He said: "We recognize that in an increasingly competitive global environment, we must equip our youth with relevant skills and knowledge. The proposed agency and institutions will serve as beacons of excellence--providing qualitative education that meets international standards while also being tailored to meet local needs.

"In recent years, there has been an increasing recognition of the critical role that technical and vocational education plays in national development.

"It is no longer sufficient for our educational institutions to merely impart theoretical knowledge; we must also equip our youth with practical skills that will enable them to thrive in an ever-evolving job market. The establishment of these institutions is a testament to our resolve to bridge the gap between education and employment".

Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Faud Kayode Laguda, stated that the public hearing was to facilitate the process of passage of the Bills into Law and that each of the Bills was tailored towards enacting laws that will bring about the much-needed improvement in the socio-economic development of the country, and invariably promoting our quest for sustainable human capital development required for a self-reliant society.

Laguda said the objective of establishing vocational, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition Institutions in Nigeria is to train technicians and middle-level personnel that would serve as catalysts for rapid industrialization and the development of the real sector of the economy.

Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE Prof. Idris Bugaje said the National Polytechnic Commission was long overdue as other sectors in the Ministry have specialized commissions regulating their activities.

Bugaje said the Polytechnic sector has been left to suffer, while the NBTE saddled with the responsibility of regulating the activities of the polytechnic has continued to suffer a lack of adequate manpower and resources.

He said currently, the NBTE is saddled with the responsibility of regulating over 700 institutions, adding that the establishment of the Polytechnic Commission will ensure proper regulation of the nation's polytechnic as well as periodic review of their curriculum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Comrade Shammah Kpanja said the establishment of the commission is a crucial step towards achieving the country's educational and economic goals, stressing that it will require government commitment and collaboration with stakeholders.

He said the lack of a dedicated commission for the regulations of polytechnic education in the country has hindered their capacity to actualize their real and assigned mandate.

Chairman of the Conference of Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria, Prof Aliyu Mamman said the absence of the commission has led to the lack of a scheme of service for the nation's Polytechnics.

He said the recently released scheme of service by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation had to be withdrawn because it created more problems in the sector than it set out to address.