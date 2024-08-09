Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew

8 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Following a review of the security situation, the Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew to bring relief to citizens who have been under curfew since August 4, 2024.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday night, stated that the curfew will now be in effect from 6 pm to 8 am daily, allowing citizens to move freely and carry out their legitimate activities.

" Governor Uba Sani-led Security Council decided to relax the curfew after improved security conditions in Kaduna and Zaria towns and their environs."

"However, security forces would continue to enforce the curfew during the restricted hours and take decisive action against any actions that may lead to a breakdown of law and order."

"The relaxed curfew takes effect from Thursday, August 8, 2024,.The State Security Council reaffirmed its commitment to peace and security in the state and pledged to take all necessary steps to preserve them."

