Nigeria: IInstitute of Chartered - ICAN urges Accountants to Embrace Emerging Technologies

8 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efe Onodjae

Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN has called on accountants to embrace emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain and big data analytics for enhanced decision making.

ICAN President, Davidson Alaribe, made this call while speaking at the ninth Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN)-Canada International Accountants' Conference.

He said while emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analytics offer unprecedented opportunities to redefine their capabilities, the tools allow them to perform complex analyses faster than ever, predict trends, and gain insights previously beyond their reach.

Alaribe said by leveraging the technologies, they would transition from traditional roles of compliance and oversight to becoming strategic advisors, indispensable to business growth.

He, however, advised that as they harness the sophisticated technologies, they must also champion the cause of ethics and integrity.

Also speaking at the conference, past Chairman of ICAN, Ilupeju/Gbagada and District Society (ICAN-IGDS) Lagos, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, said optimising decision -making through data mining offers numerous advantage like improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer satisfaction and a stronger competitive edge.

Speaking on the theme: 'Decision-Making Optimisation through Data Mining', Oyedokun described data mining as a process employed by companies to turn data into useful information and make informed decisions.

He argued that some businesses are left behind because they have refused to advance from traditional decision-making, adding that making the best use of available data via digital tools would guide organisations to making prompt and rewarding decisions that would boost organisations' turnover.

He said: "Optimising decision-making processes ensures that organisations make effective, timely, and informed decisions, leading to improved performance and competitive advantage. It also enhances customers' satisfaction and provides a significant competitive advantage in today's data-driven environment."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.