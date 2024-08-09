Nigeria: President's Speech - A Call for Urgent and Effective Action

DEAR President Bola Tinubu, I write in response to your speech to the nation after many Nigerians took to the street on August 1 protesting against bad governance. The notice of this protest was given more than one week before its commencement. On your part, you saw the need for consultation and held a series of meetings with relevant government officials, prominent religious and traditional rulers to prevail on the people to be patient with your government. Those who met with you tried their best to persuade the planners to shelve the protest but they met with a brick wall.

While your attempt to address the nation is noted, it is imperative to highlight that the speech fell short of addressing the core demands and grievances of the Nigerian people. As our country faces critical challenges, I urge you to consider the following pressing issues and adopt immediate, effective solutions to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians.

First, the stifling and unbearable high cost of petrol and food items. The escalating cost of petrol has had a domino effect on the prices of food and other essential goods, pushing many Nigerians to the brink of poverty. This inflationary pressure is unsustainable and requires urgent government intervention.

The government must prioritise reducing the cost of petrol by considering a transparent and efficient subsidy mechanism that genuinely benefits the citizens rather than burdening them. Establishing a regulatory framework to stabilise food prices and improve distribution channels for essential goods is crucial.

Additionally, investment in local agriculture and manufacturing can help reduce dependence on imports and mitigate the impact of global price fluctuations.

Second, insecurity and safety concerns must be of great concern to your government. Insecurity remains a grave concern, with rising incidents of missing persons, human trafficking, kidnappings, and violent attacks on farming communities. The increasing sense of fear and instability undermines public trust and national development. Therefore, a comprehensive security strategy is needed, focusing on modernising our law enforcement agencies, improving intelligence capabilities, and fostering community engagement in security efforts. Implementing robust border controls and increasing surveillance in vulnerable areas can help combat trafficking and kidnappings.

Furthermore, addressing socio-economic disparities through targeted community programs can help deter individuals from criminal activities.

Third, the government must endure transparency and accountability in deeds and actions. The issue of fuel subsidies and the opacity surrounding Nigeria's crude oil production and sales have raised significant concerns among the populace. The lack of transparency and accountability in government dealings leaves many questions unanswered and erodes public trust.

It is imperative for the government to adopt a transparent approach in its handling of crude oil resources. This includes publishing detailed reports on crude production, sales, and the true cost of refined fuel.

An independent audit of the oil sector should be conducted to ensure accountability and curb corruption. Additionally, establishing an open dialogue with the people, and civil society organisations can promote transparency and rebuild trust between the government and its citizens.

Fourth, the need for electoral reforms. Immediate actions are required in addressing issues surrounding fraudulent national and local elections and amendment of the Electoral Act 2022 to allow for real time transmission of election results and immediate prosecution of election offenders.

The current socio-economic and security challenges demand decisive and transparent leadership. I urge you, Mr. President, to re-evaluate your administration's policies and commit to genuine reforms that prioritise the welfare, security and dignity of all Nigerians, including youth unemployment and out of school children. By addressing these pressing issues with urgency and sincerity, government can foster a more equitable, stable, and prosperous Nigeria. The path forward requires collaboration, transparency, and accountability. Only through such an approach can we restore hope and confidence in our nation's future.

*Adinya Ade, Executive Director, Adinya Arise Foundation, AAF, wrote from Garki