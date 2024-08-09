Nigeria: We Are Ready to Implement New National Minimum Wage - Babagana

Thinklab Group Limited, a forward-thinking private organization, has announced its commitment to implementing the new National Minimum Wage for all employees, starting from July 2024.

This proactive decision demonstrates the company's dedication to prioritizing employee well-being and financial security.

Group Managing Director, Babagana Adam, stated that the decision is in response to the Federal Government's recent policy initiative, making Thinklab Group Limited one of the first private sector entities to embrace the change.

"We are proud to be one of the first private sector entities to embrace this change, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to fair compensation and employee welfare."

"We believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and it's essential to compensate them fairly for their hard work and dedication," said Dr. Sa'id Kori, CEO of Thinklab Group Limited. "By

implementing the National Minimum Wage, we aim to promote a culture of equality, transparency, and social responsibility within the organization.

"This move will not only benefit our employees but also reinforce our position as a responsible and progressive employer."

Kori further emphasized that the new minimum wage will have a positive impact on employee productivity and job satisfaction, leading to increased efficiency and better outcomes for the

company.

"When our employees are happy and financially secure, they are more motivated to deliver their best work, which ultimately benefits the organization as a whole."

The Project Manager at Thinklab Group Limited, Aliyu Muhammad also welcomed the news, stating that the implementation of the new minimum wage is a great morale booster for our team members. It shows that the company values and appreciates their hard work and dedication, which will encourage them to work even harder and deliver exceptional results."

On his part, Veronica Braimoh, Head of Corporate Services, added that "The new minimum wage will support employee retention and recruitment efforts, as it demonstrates our commitment to providing a fair and competitive compensation package. This will help us attract and retain top talent in the

industry, driving business growth and success."