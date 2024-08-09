Nigeria: Navy Rescues 59 People From Drowning, Loses Officer

The Nigerian Navy says its Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, has rescued 59 people from a dredging vessel, MV AMBIKA 4, working at Opobo field near Opobo River.

Opobo channel, in the lower section of Imo River, next to the estuary into the Atlantic Ocean, connects Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

Information about the rescue operation is contained in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Adams-Aliu, a naval commodore, said the navy lost an officer, Gideon Gwaza, a lieutenant commander, in the operation, adding that the area was known to be turbulent at this time of the year.

He said the dredging vessel worked at the Opobo field contracted to Sterling Global Oil Limited.

According to him, it was reported that the vessel was at risk of sinking near Opobo River entrance, an area known to be turbulent at this time of the year.

"Accordingly, Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny deployed a Rescue Team comprising 10 armed personnel in two Interceptor Boats led by the Base Operations Officer for the rescue operation.

"Attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves, and another squadron of three boats was dispatched to reinforce the rescue team.

"Additionally, another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Airforce helicopter were deployed for the Search and Rescue mission.

"Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Gwaza, paid the supreme price," he said.

Mr Adams-Aliu said the deceased officer fell overboard accidentally during the rescue operation, which lasted for about 10 hours from midnight of 29 July to 1000 hours on 30 July.

"The Nigerian Navy deeply mourns the loss of Gwaza, who bravely risked his life to save others.

"He was a well-trained combat diver whose painful death reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria's maritime domain.

"His dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered," he added.

(NAN)