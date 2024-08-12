Nigeria: Gandun Albasa Model Phc - Where Compassion Meets Community but Staffing Falls Short

blog

For close to two decades, Gandun Albasa Model Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Gandu, Kano State, has been providing affordable healthcare for many families in the community.

Asma'u Haruna, a long-time resident of Gandu, reflects on her 15 years of ante-natal visits and her children's immunisations at the facility. She recalls the days when the PHC was a modest outpost with few workers. "A lot has changed in the hospital since I first started accessing its services," she said. "For example, it has expanded, and more workers have been employed, unlike before."

Beyond medical treatment, the facility nurtures social bonds where empathy and understanding thrive. Saratu Sani, another frequent patient at the PHC, commended the good rapport the facility staff has with patients and the availability of essential equipment. "They have good social relationships with their patients. That is what makes the PHC more than just a clinical space but a community to us." Sani added.

Maryam Abdullahi, the Officer-in-Charge at the PHC, explains the facility's role in immunising children and providing family planning services to at least 40 couples daily. "Things improved after the Basic Health Care Provision Fund [BHCPF] programme when we could purchase equipment and provide free medication to vulnerable patients."

But despite the accolades it receives, the facility is faced with a myriad of bottlenecks as staffing remains a significant challenge. "One person will do the work of two or three. The PHC operates from morning until 2 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. But we all know that emergencies don't adhere to schedules. We manage 20 technical personnel, but we require at least 36," she stated.

Another challenge, as Saratu pointed out, is that the facility has just a single toilet which is inconvenient, especially for pregnant women.

Ummi Adamu, a Routine Immunisation officer, advocates for training and retraining of healthcare workers to enhance service delivery. "Our work revolves around data gathering," she explains, "accessible technology would enhance efficiency because when data flows seamlessly, lives are safeguarded."

While celebrating the facility's achievements, it is pertinent to address the issues of sanitation and staffing for better healthcare outcomes. The health sector reform 4-point agenda has identified the production and retention of the healthcare workforce as a precursor to ensuring an efficient, equitable, and quality health system.

The health workers at Gandu Model PHC and residents are hereby calling on the government and relevant authorities to:

1. Improve sanitary facilities at the Gandun Albasa Model PHC, including constructing additional toilets, especially for pregnant women, and ensuring proper maintenance of the hospital environment.

2. Recruit more trained health providers to meet the healthcare needs of the community accessing services in the facility.

3. Provide ongoing training and skill development for workers at the facility to elevate the quality of care and digital data documentation.