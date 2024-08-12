Nigeria's Food Crisis Is the Human Cost of Inaction

blog

Nigeria has witnessed a 40% increase in malnutrition rates in the last year according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). This sharp escalation is a stark reminder for the government to take immediate action and provide vital support to families struggling to cope with food insecurity.

For many years, Nigeria has struggled with the negative effects of climate change and conflict, which have emerged as the some of the drivers of malnutrition in affected regions, particularly in the Northern region. Here, the competition for scarce resources between farmers and herders has been worsened by insurgency, worsening rural hunger and food insecurity.

The entire county has continued to face severe food insecurity, worsened by the high cost of food items. Rising foods cost has prompted widespread demonstrations tagged #HungerProtest across various states, as citizens call for comprehensive reforms and immediate relief from the government, citing that the soaring cost of food has surpassed many people's living wages, of many, making it very difficult for them to afford the basic nutrition.

To put things into perspective, the cost of making Jollof rice -a Nigerian staple dish- increased to nearly ₦17,000 per pot, with a 19.6% increase in just four months. According to the latest Jollof Index report, this increase is attributed to the rising prices of essential ingredients such as rice, tomatoes and peppers. This suggests that the cost of preparing a single pot of Jollof rice consumes 24.2% of the ₦70,000 minimum monthly wage, highlighting the significant financial burden that food prices have on many households in Nigeria.

Nutrition in crisis

Although projections in November 2023 indicated that 26.5 million people across the country would face hunger during the peak of the 2024 lean season (May to August), the actual situation is more dire, with the predicted numbers falling short of capturing the full extent of today's reality.

Measures to consider

Although the Nigerian government has introduced a subsidy programme, that offers public servants a discounted price of ₦40,000 for 50kg bags of rice, this only provides a partial solution to the widespread food insecurity in the country. More needs to be done to ease the burden of the food crisis on Nigerians.

One of these measures could be to effectively boost agricultural productivity and increase domestic food production, however, the government would need to tackle the pressing issue of insecurity in agrarian communities where bandits and terrorists still have power, disrupting farming activities and preventing the success of agricultural initiatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Improving transportation infrastructure and reducing logistical costs for food items are some other crucial steps toward making food more affordable. The removal of fuel subsidies has led to a surge in vehicle fuel prices, making transportation costs expensive and, in turn, driving up the prices of food items. As a result, it is essential to address this challenge by exploring alternative solutions, such as investing in fuel-efficient transportation systems or implementing measures to mitigate the impact of fuel price increases on food logistics.

Post-harvest losses could be minimised by improving food storage and investing in modern storage facilities and techniques. Nigeria faces a significant challenge in food waste, with 37.9 million tonnes of food lost annually. This is 40% of the country's total food production being wasted. By addressing this, Nigeria can make significant strides in improving food security and reducing the economic and environmental impacts of food loss and making more efficient use of its agricultural resources. The government can draw inspiration from innovative social enterprises like ColdHubs, an initiative that tackles food spoilage by providing solar-powered, walk-in cold storage facilities offering a reliable and sustainable solution for extending the shelf life of perishable foods.

It is time to take action. Nigeria can change its food system and guarantee that its people have access to affordable food and nutrition, paving the way for a better future. This may be achieved by putting people-centred initiatives into practice.