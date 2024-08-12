Niger's Prime Minister Arrives in Algiers for Official Visit

11 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Niger's Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, arrived Sunday evening in Algiers for an official visit, leading a large ministerial delegation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Niger's Prime Minister was welcomed at the international airport Houari Boumediene by Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, who was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Trade and Exports Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of the National Defense, Major General, Mohamed Salah Benbicha, said the source.

