Liberia: Determined Girls Accuse Sierra Leonean Officials of Involvement in Attack On Players' Hotel

Bo City, Sierra Leone — Grace Weah, also known as "Master Queen," President of Liberia's Champions Determined Girls FC, has accused Sierra Leonean officials of orchestrating an attack on the hotel where her team is staying.

The incident, described as an intimidation tactic, occurred ahead of Determined Girls' crucial final match in the WAFU Zone A CAF Women's Champions League qualifier. The alleged attack earlier left the team feeling unsafe and concerned about their security.

In a video shared in the Talk Liberian Football WhatsApp group, some club officials raised alarms about the conduct of security personnel, suggesting possible criminal activity. An unidentified woman in the video claimed that they were attacked by armed men from Sierra Leone.

"We will video you guys. We were attacked by some men from Sierra Leone. Where are they, so, so armed robbers," the woman stated.

Madam Weah, addressing the situation, expressed deep concern over the presence of the gunmen, which she believed was a direct threat to the team's safety. She emphasized that the incident could negatively affect the players' morale, especially on the eve of such an important match.

"Some Sierra Leonean officials brought unknown gunmen to our hotel, threatening us ahead of tomorrow's match. We've faced many challenges on this trip, but this needs public attention. Determined Girls FC is not safe here tonight," said Madam Weah.

Determined Girls FC currently tops the standings, holding a one-point lead over Sierra Leone's Mogbewmo Queens. Their upcoming match later today, August 11, against Aigles De La Medina, who are fourth on the table, is critical. A win would secure Determined Girls FC a place in the next stage of the competition, which will be held in South Africa.

The Sierra Leonean officials are yet to respond to the allegation. However, the tournament's organizers, in a statement, said they have been informed of the situation and launched an investigation.

"UFOA has been informed of an evening incident at the Galliness Hotel where delegations of Determine Girls from Liberia, AS Mande from Mali and Mogbewmo Queens from Sierra Leone reside," the statement said.

"Upon being informed, UFOA A Executive Director, Competition Manager and Tournament Security Officer went to the site to inquire about the situation and reassure.

Indeed, the Determine Girls delegation felt threatened by the presence of security officers serving Mogbewmo Queens team. The UFOA has taken over the Disciplinary Commission to shed all the light on this unfortunate incident."

Although the situation is back to order at Galliness Hotel, the delegation of Mogbewmo Queens has changed hotels.

Master Queen later wrote on her Facebook page that the team is now "okay now and all the players are safe inside. The hotel securities arrested three persons already."

According to the schedule of the final phase of the Women's Champions League qualifying tournament currently being held in Bo, Sierra Leone, the final day will be played this Sunday.

It will take on Eagles of Medina of Senegal against Determine Girls of Liberia at 3pm GMT. Second hour at 6pm, Mogbewmo Queens of Sierra Leone will face Red Scorpion of Gambia.