Uganda: Why Uganda Must Prioritise Long Term Waste Management

The recent landslide at the Kiteezi Landfill in Kampala serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for Uganda to prioritize long-term waste management and landfill safety.

The disaster, which claimed several lives and destroyed homes, has not only highlighted the immediate dangers posed by poorly managed waste sites but also underscored the broader environmental and public health risks associated with inadequate waste management practices.

Uganda's rapid urbanization has led to an increase in waste generation, placing immense pressure on existing landfills, many of which are not equipped to handle the growing volumes.

The Kiteezi Landfill, originally intended to serve a smaller population, has become a symbol of the country's struggle to keep pace with its waste management needs.

Without significant investments in infrastructure and safety measures, similar disasters could become more frequent, posing ongoing threats to communities living near these sites.

Long-term waste management plans must include the development of modern, well-maintained landfills designed to withstand extreme weather events.

Additionally, the government should explore alternative waste management strategies, such as waste-to-energy projects, which can reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills while generating electricity.

Decentralizing waste management by establishing smaller, regional landfills can also alleviate pressure on large sites like Kiteezi, making them safer and more sustainable.

Furthermore, enforcing strict regulations and conducting regular inspections are crucial to ensuring that all waste disposal sites meet safety standards.

Implementing these measures will not only prevent future tragedies but also contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment for all Ugandans.

The Kiteezi landslide should be a wake-up call for the government to take decisive action and invest in sustainable waste management solutions that can protect both people and the planet.