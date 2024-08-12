Uganda: Kiteezi Tragedy - Top Kcc Official Arrested

Kampala, Uganda — Deputy IGG Ann Twino Muhairwe has ordered the arrest of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Head of Public and Corporate Affairs, Daniel NuweAbiine, for obstructing investigations into the garbage slide at Kiteezi.

NuweAbiine reportedly instructed KCCA officers who recorded statements not to sign. The arrests followed an on the scene inspection of the site by Twino Muhairwe. Statements from KCCA staff on the ground have now been recorded by police and IGG officers.

Muhairwe promised to take action on any government official who did not take action to avoid the disaster of the garbage slide, if investigations reveal negligence.

The residents told the Deputy IGG that they had anticipated the impending disaster and notified KCCA officials, but no action was taken.

Earlier, Eng. David Luyimbazi, Deputy Executive Director of KCCA, revealed that although they was aware that the Kiteezi landfill had reached its maximum capacity, they were unable to relocate due to insufficient funding.

KCCA's Public Health Directorate 2023 site visit report recommended that government address the Kiteezi landfill's capacity issues by either relocating to a new site in Dundu-Mukono or developing the adjacent 4-acre land acquired for expansion purposes.

Luyimbazi disclosed that KCCA has been intending to close Kiteezi landfill since 2016, but financial constraints have paralyzed efforts, allowing the hazardous situation to persist.

"We want to leave this place to Dundu, but need more than shs6 billion to decommission this place and open a new dumping site in Mukono, but we have no money. At the moment we're looking for more support from foreign friends. Luyimbazi said.

Despite the challenge of capacity filling of Kiteezi landfill, Luyimbazi, has also attributed the collapse to the irresponsible settlement and construction of houses nearby, which exerted pressure and led to the catastrophic failure.

"Every time it rains, the place becomes weaker due house construction around this place. But we have seen the danger already and we are going to start evicting all the people still around this place, because there other side which has not collapsed is also in bad state." Luyimbazi has noted.

Tom Muwonge, Mayor of Kasangati, revealed that local authorities have repeatedly urged the government to shut down the Kiteezi landfill, citing the alarming rise in disease-related deaths among nearby residents.

He said their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, with KCCA failing to take decisive action.

More residents have expressed concern for the government's failure to plan for Kiteezi landfill.

According to Police and KCCA, eight bodies had been retrieved by 7:00 pm from the the garbage that buried houses and live stock. Authorities said more bodies could be still trapped in, as the rescue operations continue.

