Rwanda: Kagame Sworn in As President for New Five-Year Term

President Paul Kagame was sworn in as Rwanda's Head of State on Sunday, August 11, beginning his new five-year term (2024-2029) before tens of thousands of Rwandans and international guests at Amahoro Stadium.

The inauguration ceremony, held nearly three weeks after Kagame's landslide victory in the July 14-15 elections, saw the President securing over 99 percent of the votes cast.

BREAKING President Kagame has officially taken the oath of office at Amahoro Stadium. This marks the beginning of a new term in leadership for Rwanda.

The 45,000-seat stadium was filled to capacity, with attendees including Rwandans from across the country and leaders from various countries who included 22 Heads of State, four Vice Presidents, two Prime Ministers, one Deputy Prime Minister, two Speakers of Parliament, and five leaders of international and regional organizations.

The event featured a military parade by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) guard of honor, cultural performances by the national cultural troupe Urukurereza, and musical performances by various local artists.

Chief Justice Faustin Nteziryayo administered the Presidential Oath, in accordance with the Rwandan Constitution, during which Kagame pledged loyalty to the country, the defense of the Constitution and laws, the fulfillment of his responsibilities, the preservation of peace and national sovereignty, and the consolidation of national unity. He vowed not to use his powers for personal gain but to serve the interests of all Rwandans.

Following the oath, Chief Justice Nteziryayo formally confirmed Kagame's election, citing the fulfillment of all legal requirements as per Article 102 of the Constitution.

Kagame then received symbolic instruments of power, including a copy of the Constitution, the national flag, and the coat of arms from the Chief Justice.

Additionally, RDF Chief of Defence Staff General Mubarakh Muganga presented him with a shield and sword, symbols of national defense, marking the official commencement of his new term as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

This term marks the first time Kagame will serve a five-year term, following the 2017 revision of the Rwandan Constitution. Within 15 days of his inauguration, Kagame is expected to appoint the Prime Minister, who will then help in forming the rest of the cabinet within another 15 days.