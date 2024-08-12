Rwanda: Kagame Swears in - Who Are the Leaders in Kigali?

All roads led to Amahoro Stadium, where President Paul Kagame will be sworn in as President of Rwanda, on Sunday, August 11, in a colourful ceremony attended by more than 20 Heads of State and Government from Africa.

Kagame, who won the July election with 99 per cent of the votes, will be sworn in for a five-year term.

Thousands of Rwandans gathered at the 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium to witness the event on Sunday afternoon.

In attendance at the national stadium were the Heads of State and Government, senior government officials representing their respective countries and heads of international organisations among others.

The dignitaries included King Muswati III of Eswatini, Presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, who is also the Chairperson of the East African Community, Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of Sudan, and Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles.

Also at the event was President William Ruto of Kenya, João Lourenço of Angola, Denis Sassou N'guesso of the Republic of Congo, and Gen Mamadou Doumbouya of Guinea and Gen Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon.

Presidents Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic, Philip Nyusi of Mozambique, and Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Hassan Cheikh Mohamoud of Somalia.

Other dignitaries include Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinee-Bissau, and Faure Gnassingbé of Togo.

There is also Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda, Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné of Ivory Coast, and Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada of São Tomé and Príncipe.

Also in attendance was Ethiopia's former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Morocco's president of the Supreme Council for Education and Scientific Research Habibi El Malki.

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and as well as alongside La Francophonie Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo also attended President Paul Kagame's swearing-in ceremony, among others.