Rwanda: What Rwandans Expect From Kagame in the Next Five Years

Tens of thousands of Rwandans from across the country gathered at Amahoro Stadium on Sunday, August 11, to witness the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, who won a five-year term in the July elections.

The event was graced by more than 22 African presidents, among other dignitaries.

According to the Constitution, President Kagame will appoint the Prime Minister within 15 days after taking the Oath of Office. President is expected to formulate a cabinet 15 days after appointing the Prime Minister.

The New Times spoke to a cross-section of Rwandans who attended the Presidential Inauguration to hear their expectations Kagame and the next Cabinet over the five-year term.

Jeanne Françoise De Chantal Uwimbabazi, from Huye District

As a florist, I appreciate what the President has accomplished. Even during the campaign, I was impressed by his work and the love Rwandans have for him. It's time we support him in the pursuit of prosperity of our country. Look at the effort he puts into agriculture.

I only sell flowers that I have cultivated myself. Without security and good governance, I wouldn't be where I am today. As our President starts his new mandate, it is our role as Rwandans to contribute to security, prosperity, and entrepreneurship. Our President has already done so much, and we are very grateful. I am particularly hopeful that he will continue to support women in business and beyond.

Clarisse Mukeshimana, a student, Nyarugenge District

In the next five years, we expect improvements in education, more infrastructure, and others things that helps our society. Some schools lack laboratories and cannot conduct practice. As a student, I hope more schools will be equipped with laboratories to facilitate hands-on learning.

Innocent Turatsinze, from Kanombe, Kicukiro District

I am very happy about today's inauguration. In this new mandate, we expect more from President Kagame. We know what he has accomplished in the past, and I believe we will see even more achievements in the coming years. I want him to continue leading us because, based on everything he has done for the youth and the country, I am hopeful that in the next five years he will achieve even more.

Amon Kagurube, hotelier

Given President Kagame's past achievements, I see a lot of potential for further progress in the future. As someone involved in tourism, I expect a lot achievement in this sector in the next five years. I have seen how he has put Rwanda on the world map, I am proud to be Rwandan and expect our President to continue making strides in the tourism sector.

Noella Vanessa Ishimwe, traditional dancer

What makes me happiest is seeing how Rwandans are united and supportive of our President. As a Rwandan, I hope that in the next five years peace will continue to prevail, our country will remain clean, and that we will continue to take good care of what we have achieved.

Juliet Murekatete, from Nyagatare Nyagatare District

I am from Nyagatare District and came here wearing a dress I prepared a long time ago. It features a picture of my President, Paul Kagame, in the colors of our flag, and says, "I love my President." I am happy that he will be our President for the next five years. I believe he will continue to lead us well; we know what he has done and hope he will achieve even more.

Eric Senderi, musician

Today is a great day for Rwandans and our President, Paul Kagame. We are here to celebrate him and his accomplishments. We know what he had done for our country in the past and we are optimistic about what he will do in the future. With this new term, we expect the citizen to remain at the center of governance.

Emerance Bwiza, singer

We gathered at Amahoro Stadium to celebrate our President's inauguration. The atmosphere was vibrant, and as a Rwandan and an artist, I was thrilled to perform today. I expect that in this five-year mandate, His Excellency will continue to do more for the country, and that the people will remain a priority in his governance.

Musoni Musetsa, from Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge

We voted for our President because we believed in him and appreciated what he has done. We are prepared to move further. I hope that in the next five years, we will reach a point where people from abroad aspire to come to Rwanda rather than Rwandans seeking opportunities abroad, thanks to the President's efforts.

Akariza Uwimpaye Tondozi, from Remera, Gasabo District

What he has achieved is extraordinary, such as building this stadium. I believe that in the next five years, he will build more roads and further improve our country's education system and other areas.