Nigeria: 25 Drown in Sokoto Boat Mishap

Twenty-five people have been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

A source told LEADERSHIP that a canoe with about forty (40) passengers capsised on Dundaye River.

"The victims who are mostly women and children, were on their way to their farms across the river when the accident happened.

"However, about fifteen victims were rescued by swimmers in the village while about twenty five were still missing as searching continues," the source said.

Confirming the incident, Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on State Emergency Management Agency, Nasir Garba Kalambaina said the rescue operation team as well as officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were mobilised to the village for rescue operation.

Kalambaina however attributed the mishap to the overflow of River Dundaye in Wamakko local government area of the state.