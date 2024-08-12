Nigeria: NLC Demands Apology Over Police Invasion of Headquarters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Sunday, demanded an immediate apology from the federal government and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) following Wednesday night's invasion of its national headquarters in Abuja by security forces.

The call was made despite the explanation given by the police authorities that the NLC building was never the target of its operation and also stating the reasons for the raid.

However, after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC on Saturday, the Labour Centre rejected the police's explanation for the invasion, while dismissing it as an afterthought designed to obscure the real motives behind the government's actions.

In a communique signed by the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Abuja, NEC expressed deep concern over the August 7 invasion, which took place shortly after a critical meeting to discuss the welfare of workers amid ongoing nationwide protests against poor governance and hardship.

The Council condemned the invasion as an unprecedented act that threatened the safety of Nigerian workers and undermined the rights of trade unions as protected under International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions and the Nigerian Constitution.

In addition to demanding an apology, the NEC announced plans for a forensic security audit of the NLC headquarters to ensure its safety and directed a temporary cessation of activities at the headquarters until the audit was completed.

The NLC further accused the government of systematically intimidating and oppressing the Labour movement, citing a pattern of threats, propaganda, and unfulfilled promises aimed at stifling the NLC's efforts to advocate for workers' rights.

Among other resolutions, the NEC demanded the immediate release of detained trade unionists and an end to the harassment of those holding opposing ideologies. It also called for a National Day of Mourning to honour those killed during recent nationwide protests against hunger and urged the government to convene an inclusive stakeholders' dialogue to address the root causes of the ongoing unrest in Nigeria.

The communique read in parts: "The NEC highlighted the recent invasion of the NLC headquarters, following a biased letter from the Registrar of Trade Unions, as part of a coordinated attack to silence the NLC, which has become the last stronghold of popular voice in Nigeria.

The NEC consequently demands apology from the Police and the federal government on this once again unwarranted invasion and desecration of the headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

"The NEC calls on the government to guarantee the safety and security of all Nigerian workers, trade unions, and the NLC and TUC to operate freely within the country without fear of harm or violence.

"The NLC was not part of the recent democratic protests, which were a response to the widespread hardship in the country. We demand that the government withdraw its agents from all premises they have illegally occupied, particularly the headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos."