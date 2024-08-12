Nigeria's Rena Wakama - From Greenhorn to Overachiever

Halfway into her two-year contract, Wakama has shut her critics up and wowed those who agreed she deserved a chance to prove her mettle.

In a remarkable turnaround, Rena Wakama has silenced her critics and exceeded expectations as the head coach of the Nigerian women's basketball team, D'Tigress.

Appointed in June 2023 amid widespread scepticism because of her limited international experience, Wakama has since shattered records and made history.

Critics had 101 reasons why the appointment was questionable.

In trying to sell what they described as the "best choice" at the time, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) introduced Wakama as a former D'Tigress player.

According to the NBBF, Wakama's choice was well-thought-out, as she would bring her wealth of experience, having previously represented Nigeria as a national team player.

Those against the appointment were quick to reel out the stats that Wakama was more of a bit-part player with no exceptional contribution to the national team in her playing days.

"I read quite a couple of negative comments on the internet, but that's none of my business because I do know I am here for a good reason, and that reason will soon reveal itself," Wakama said in an interview with Vanguard newspaper after she emerged as the youngest and first female coach of D'Tigress.

For those who viewed the appointment objectively, Wakama had a lot going for her at a very tender age.

She was a 4-year letterman at the University of Western Carolina. She played professional basketball in the UK and served as an Assistant Coach at Stony Brooks University.

But despite the good CV, which also included a Bachelor's degree in therapeutic recreation from Western Carolina, which she obtained in 2014, and an MBA from Manhattan, completed in 2019, the choice of Wakama just didn't sit right with some pessimists in the Nigerian basketball fraternity.

"I think it was just a belief that Wakama was a greenhorn and could not match the abilities of Otis Hughley, who had left unceremoniously having overseen a period of dominance by D'Tigress," Segun Olamide, a basketball enthusiast, recalled.

However, halfway into her two-year contract, Wakama has not only shut her critics up, but she has also wowed those who agreed she deserved the chance.Turbulent start

Upon her appointment as Head Coach, Wakama was running against time to get a team ready to defend the AfroBasket title in Rwanda.

Ready to get things done on her terms, Wakama promptly conducted trials across various locations, including colleges in the United States, Europe, Lagos, and Abuja.

These tryouts aimed to discover fresh talents for the team ahead of the Rwanda competition.

However, her decision to open the camp to new players was met with resistance from some established D'Tigress players, particularly those who were part of the 2021 title-winning squad.

Some chose to boycott the tryouts, while others opted to retire from international basketball altogether (though some have since reconsidered).

Undeterred by losing key players, Wakama persevered with the recruits and achieved remarkable success on the Rwandan courts. She became the first female coach to win the competition since 1966.

Since then, Wakama has consistently broken and set new records in every tournament she has led D'Tigress to, demonstrating her exceptional coaching prowess and cementing her legacy in Nigerian basketball.

"I knew I wanted to be a coach. I knew that was my calling; that was what I wanted to be. I knew that was my journey; I knew I had more impact organising a team," Wakama highlighted in the Vanguard interview while explaining how she is already neck deep into managerial roles at just over 30 years of age.

"When God puts something in your heart, you have to follow it. I wanted to start early," she added.

D'Tigress coaching debacle

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, top basketball analyst Oluwafemi Adefeso hailed Wakama for successfully managing the perennially chaotic coaching situation surrounding the women's national basketball team.

"The coaching of the D'Tigress has been chaotic over the last decade. We've had several coaches, starting with Mairo Fokasin in 2015, followed by Sam Vincent, who won our first AfroBasket title. However, he was let go, and Otis Hughley took over, winning back-to-back titles before being released due to payment issues."

"Despite the coaching turmoil, the players have been the consistent backbone of the team," Adefeso added.

He said he was sceptical when Wakama took over but appreciated the fact that she had previous experience with the team and had played continental basketball.

"She brought a fresh perspective and foreign experience, which helped the team win their first AfroBasket title under her leadership. This boosted the players' confidence and helped Wakama believe in herself.

"When some players complained about funds and left the team, Wakama rebuilt the squad, retaining a few experienced players and adding new ones. She's done an excellent job, and I'm thrilled for her. Her success can be attributed to inheriting a good squad, believing in herself, and getting the players to buy into her mentality. As a Nigerian coach, she's also had the ability to navigate the challenges of poor management by the NBBF, which other coaches from other countries will most likely find difficult to cope with."

Roll call of achievements

Wakama's achievements are all the more impressive given the timeframe in which they have occurred. In just one year, she has led D'Tigress to their fourth consecutive AfroBasket title, qualified the team for the Olympics, and become the first woman head coach to win an AfroBasket Women's championship and lead an African team to an Olympic basketball victory.

The D'Tigress thus became the first African team to reach the Olympics basketball quarterfinals, where they lost to top-ranked USA, who eventually won the competition.

This has culminated in D'Tigress rising to the eighth spot in the new FIBA rankings.

As the D'Tigress reflect on their Olympic journey in Paris, the world eagerly awaits Wakama's next move.

Her impact transcends the basketball court, demonstrating that with determination and passion, anything is possible.

Wakama's legacy is one of resilience, innovation, and the power of believing in oneself.