Nigerian Customs Address Smuggling, Other Ills in New Movie 'Beyond the Badge'

The movie, 'Beyond the Badge,' not only tells a gripping story but also delves into themes of love, faith, acts of service, and dedication.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NSC) has ventured into the movie industry by producing "BEYOND THE BADGE," a movie that highlights their fight against smuggling in the country and how it affects their lives as officers beyond their badges and uniforms.

The Nigerian customs service, with its unwavering dedication, has the duty and responsibility to provide adequate clearance of goods crossing the borders and anti-smuggling services in ways that maximise revenue collection and promote trade competitiveness.

They made this public on their X account with a post captioned, "The Nigeria Customs Service debuts "Beyond the Badge," a blockbuster gripping movie highlighting the bravery and challenges of customs officers in the fight against smuggling."

The movie tells the story of an undercover officer who infiltrated a gang of notorious kidnappers, which led to the arrest of their kingpin. While cheers were up and high, celebrating his bravery with such daring conquest, the wife of the officer gets kidnapped.

The movie, which also focuses on themes of love, faith, acts of service and dedication, was produced by Agozie Ugwu. It features the likes of Francis Duru and Ray Adeka.

Though there's no specific release date and whether or not it will be on streaming platforms or in cinema, the trailer has sparked concerns of excitement and anticipation, while some think this a plot to sway Nigerians from the long-seated opinion that the NSC is corrupt.