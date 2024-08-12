Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Nigeria's Rena Wakama Named Best Basketball Coach

11 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Remarkably also, Nigeria's Ezinne Kalu was named in the All-Second Team of Paris2024 Women's Basketball.

The Nigeria women's basketball team coach, D'Tigress, Rena Wakama, has been named the best coach at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The International Basketball Federation( FIBA) made the announcement on Sunday as the Paris Olympic Games came to an end.

The recognition by FIBA is a testament to Wakama's exceptional leadership and tactical prowess, which propelled Nigeria to unprecedented heights at the Olympic Games.

At 32, Wakama masterminded an incredible Nigerian run, leading D'Tigress to become the first African country to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Her team's remarkable journey was marked by unforgettable victories over world number 3 Australia and world number 5 Canada.

Wakama's coaching expertise and strategic brilliance were on full display as D'Tigress pushed the USA to the limit in the quarterfinals, ultimately bowing out after a gallant display.

This achievement is a landmark moment for Nigerian basketball and a proud milestone for African sports.

Wakama's recognition as the best coach at Paris 2024 is a well-deserved honour, acknowledging her dedication, passion, and innovative approach to the game.

Many hope that while Wakama's accomplishment inspires coaches and athletes across the continent, it will also pave the way for more female coaches who have often been relegated to the background.

Other awards

Meanwhile, FIBA also announced other award winners on Sunday, which include the MVP of the Women's Basketball event won by A'ja Wilson, United States of America, while Jade Melbourne, Australia, won the Rising Star award.

Remarkably also, Nigeria's Ezinne Kalu was named in the All-Second Team of Paris2024 Women's Basketball.

Others on the team are Julie Vanloo, Belgium; Satou Sabally, Germany; Valeriane Ayayi, France; and Ezi Magbegor, Australia.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.