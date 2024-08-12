Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Lawyer, Two Others in South-East

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. on Sunday in Nkpologwu Community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

Gunmen have abducted three persons, including a lawyer, in Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. on Sunday in Nkpologwu Community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said the victims were abducted at different locations within the community.

He identified the victims as Arinze Egenti, Celestine Ezeike, and Victor Ezeoke, a lawyer.

"They came back last week to attend an event organised by our women holding August yesterday (Saturday)," he said.

Another resident, Jude Ezeokonkwo, said the gunmen were said to have jumped into Mr Egenti's vehicle and dragged the steering wheel with him.

"But the vehicle somersaulted and crashed inside a drainage. They came out and kidnapped him," he said.

Viral video clip

A video clip recorded after the kidnap attack has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a somersaulted Nissan SUV was spotted inside a drainage.

"This is happening this early morning. This is Arinze Egenti's vehicle. He was kidnapped by gunmen," a male voice was heard in the background of the clip.

"I was inside. The moment I opened our gate to step out, I saw the gunmen firing gunshots," another male voice said in Igbo language.

Police speak

When contacted on Sunday evening, the police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of the police, said the state police command had begun an operation to track down the abductors.

"We are working with locals for possible rescue of the victims," he said.