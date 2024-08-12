Nigeria: As Mpox Cases Rise in DRC, Others, Nigeria Reintroduces Health Declaration Forms At Airports

While Nigeria recorded 24 cases with no deaths, the DRC topped with 13,791 cases and 450 deaths.

The Nigerian government has mandated that incoming passengers to the country, through the airports, fill out a health declaration form to ensure safety against infectious diseases.

The protocol had earlier been introduced globally, especially when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, and was in place for many months.

However, the reintroduction of the protocols by the Nigerian government through the Port Health Services under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is connected to the recent outbreak of Mpox (monkeypox) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries.

In a message circulated on Sunday, the government noted that all arriving customers into the country at the Lagos and Abuja stations are to complete the form from 11 August on its designated website.

According to the health ministry, "the form is an instituted measure to prevent the spread, monitor the possible importation of infectious diseases and aid the control of disease outbreaks, thereby protecting the health of all Nigerians."

"A paper-based version will be provided on arrival in Nigeria for passengers unable to fill out the form online," the authorities said.

Mpox in Africa

In a report recently released, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Mpox cases have risen by 160 per cent on the continent in 2024 compared with the 2023 record.

As of 28 July, a total of 14,250 cases (2,745 confirmed; 11,505 suspected) and 456 deaths with a case fatality rate [CFR] of 3.2 per cent have been recorded in 10 African nations, including Nigeria.

While Nigeria recorded 24 cases with no deaths, the DRC topped with 13,791 cases and 450 deaths. Other countries are Burundi (8 cases; 0 deaths), Cameroon (35; 2), CAR (213; 0), Congo (146; 1), Ghana (4; 0), Liberia (5; 0), Rwanda (2; 0) and South Africa (22; 3).

The African continent is poised to declare a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) as the Mpox (Monkeypox) outbreak continues to spread across many countries.

Speaking during a webinar last week, the Director General of the Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya, said the African continent is poised to declare a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) as the Mpox spread across many countries.

Mr Kaseya said the declaration of the PHECS would be based on guidance from health experts and political leaders across Africa to ensure a unified and effective approach to the outbreak.

He said the Africa CDC had been at the forefront of monitoring and responding to the Mpox outbreak, which has caused significant concern due to its rapid spread and the rising number of fatalities.

About Mpox

Mpox (monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

The disease can spread from animals to humans and between humans through close contact, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies renamed monkeypox to "Mpox" in 2022 to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with the original name.

Mpox was declared a global health emergency by the WHO in July 2022 and ended in May 2023 due to the decline in infections worldwide