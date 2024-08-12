Africa: The RBM Partnership to End Malaria Launches Youth Workstream to Empower the Next Generation in Malaria Elimination

press release

The Youth Workstream will leverage the unique energy and innovative thinking of young people to drive forward malaria elimination efforts

Four youth advocates have been nominated from endemic countries as Co-Chairs of the Youth Workstream

The Youth Workstream will focus on five strategic pillars of activity - networking, capacity building, integration, amplification, and mentorship - to cultivate the next generation of advocates in the fight against malaria

The RBM Partnership to End Malaria has announced the launch of its Youth Workstream, an initiative aimed at coordinating the global youth response to malaria by collaborating with partners to amplify young people's voices and equipping them with the tools, resources, and platforms needed to make a significant impact in the fight to end malaria.

The RBM Youth Workstream will engage young leaders worldwide to harness the energy, creativity, and passion of young people in the mission to eliminate malaria by 2030. The initiative aims to tap into the potential of 1.2 billion young people globally, building their advocacy and communication capacities, amplifying their voices in global dialogues, promoting broader collaboration and integration of youth into wider initiatives and providing mentorship to develop future leaders in malaria elimination efforts.

"We are thrilled to launch the Youth Workstream as a vital initiative that harnesses the power and creativity of young people in the fight against malaria. By empowering youth, we are not only investing in the leaders of tomorrow but also ensuring that their innovative solutions and unique perspectives drive us closer to a world free of malaria. This workstream underscores our commitment to inclusivity and long-term impact, allowing diverse voices to shape and contribute to our malaria elimination strategies," said Dr Michael Charles, CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria.

The Partnership has appointed four young people as Co-Chairs of the new Youth Workstream:

Miss Zeinaba Narabene Farka, Founder and President of the Young Sahelian Climate Network

Dr. Rachel Ndaya Kalanda, a community activist in the fight against HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Global Fund Advocates Network speaker

Mr Odinaka Kingsley Obeta, Executive Director of Block Malaria Africa Initiative

Miss Petrider Paul, Youth Engagement Officer, African Leaders Malaria Alliance.

The launch of the Youth Workstream comes at a time when many high-burden countries are at the centre of a perfect storm that threatens to disrupt essential life-saving malaria services. These include critical financial shortfalls for malaria programmes, linked to the ongoing global financial crisis, the impact of climate change, insecticide, and drug resistance, and humanitarian crises which need to be addressed urgently to prevent malaria upsurges. By involving young people in grassroots efforts, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria aims to harness their ability to educate peers, influence local policies, and lead initiatives that prevent and control malaria. The Youth Workstream will also provide training, resources, and opportunities to cultivate the next generation of malaria advocates.

"Harnessing the Youth Demographic Dividend has always been critical in the fight to end malaria and other global health challenges. I believe this Youth workstream will provide an opportunity for every young person, regardless of their background, to lead and make a difference in their communities in this fight. If we continue to place youth at the centre of the fight, then we have won half the battle," said Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and Board Chair of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria.

Malaria is both treatable and preventable, yet with 249 million cases reported globally in 2022, the disease continues to claim more than 600,000 lives annually. By engaging diverse youth populations in the fight against malaria, the Youth Workstream will ensure that elimination strategies are inclusive and address the needs of different populations.

"I am honoured to be nominated and appointed as Co-Chair of the RBM Youth Workstream. Alongside my fellow Co-Chairs, I look forward to supporting and collaborating with youth-led initiatives and passionate youths across the world to drive innovative approaches towards ending malaria globally," said Mr Odinaka Kingsley Obeta, Co-Chair of the Youth Workstream.

"I am honored to accept the nomination to join the RBM Partnership to End Malaria youth workstream as a co-chair geared to enhance our collaboration with young people from across all avenues committed to end malaria in a multisectoral approach with health experts and youth from existing structures to end malaria, " Said Miss Petrider Paul, Co-Chair of the Youth Workstream.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malaria Health Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For more information on youth resources and the youth movement to end malaria, visit here.

About the RBM Partnership to End Malaria

The RBM Partnership to End Malaria is the largest global platform for coordinated action against malaria. Originally established as Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership in 1998, it mobilizes for action and resources and forges consensus among partners. The Partnership comprises more than 500 partners, including malaria endemic countries, their bilateral and multilateral development partners, the private sector, nongovernmental and community-based organizations, foundations, and research and academic institutions. The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Geneva, Switzerland, hosts the RBM Partnership Secretariat.