Nigeria: Governor Oborevwori Repaying, Servicing Legitimate Debts - Official

Governor of Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, neither violated the Nigerian constitution nor acted illegally by repaying and servicing legitimate debts and credit facilities obtained legally by the previous administrations.

Chief executive officer of Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Latimore Oghenesivbe, stated yesterday while responding to an accusation by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state financial resources were used to prosecute the 2023 vice presidential ticket of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, where the loans had been transparently utilized to develop infrastructure and the well-being of the people, the state would keep servicing legitimate debts.

He said loans and credit facilities obtained by the previous administration were transparently spent to develop and upgrade infrastructure, upscale socioeconomic development, and improve the wellbeing of the people.

"Since 1999, all states in Nigeria borrowed money from financial institutions and banks to fund major projects, and Delta is no exception. Borrowed funds were deployed judiciously, and the results abound across the three senatorial districts.

"Loans or credit facilities obtained by the previous administration were utilised transparently for the benefit of all Deltans and the state. This administration is comfortable with the achievements and economic advancement of the state under the immediate past governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Governor Oborevwori will continue to repay and service debts legitimately owed by the state while sustaining good governance until Delta is rated number one economically. The MORE Agenda is designed to achieve uncommon results that advance Delta beyond 2027.

"The highest debtor state in Nigeria is Lagos, where Mr President held sway as defacto leader, and the Delta Spokesperson of the major opposition party in Delta is aware of this development. Delta is moving forward.

"We don't want to join issues with the opposition spokesperson, but it is crystal clear that his allegations amount to illogical, baseless and ill-motivated propaganda.

"All available records locally and internationally, including the National Bureau of Statistics, NBC, and the federal government Debt Management Office, indicated that Delta state is solvent and in good standing economically," Oghenesivbe assured.