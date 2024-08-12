Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Engages With LNP to Dilogue Host Communities' Concerns

The Inspector General of Police, Hon. Gregory O.W. Coleman, over the weekend engaged with citizens of Zolowee and Gbapa, two communities that hostArcelorMittal Liberia's mining operations in Nimba County.

This two-day dialogue, held from August 7-8, 2024, was part of the Inspector General's ongoing community policing initiative aimed at fostering cooperation between the Liberia National Police, ArcelorMittal Liberia, and the local communities.

During the meeting in Zolowee Town, Inspector General Coleman commended the residents of Zolowee and Gbapa for their commitment to maintaining peace and upholding the rule of law. He specifically recognized their efforts in apprehending and handing over a suspect involved in a recent incident, avoiding mob violence.

Community members shared their concerns, including issues related to resettlement benefits, crop damage, unemployment, rising crime, and water pollution.

In response, ArcelorMittal Liberia's CEO, Mr. Michiel Van Der Merwe, expressed appreciation for the ongoing dialogue and assured the community of the company's commitment to addressing their concerns. He encouraged patience and emphasized the company's intention to maintain a positive working relationship with the communities. "While we may not be able to employ everyone, we are committed to making improvements that will benefit the entire community," Mr. Van Der Merwe stated.

Inspector General Coleman also announced plans to establish a Community Watch Forum (CWF) in Zolowee and Gbapa as a pilot project to enhance local security and address crime. He urged residents to continue their cooperation as their concerns are being addressed.

The citizens of Zolowee and Gbapa welcomed the initiatives and expressed their readiness to work collaboratively with ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Liberia National Police to ensure the well-being of their communities.