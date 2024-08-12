Nigeria: APC Senator Chides Gov Bala Over Comments On Tinubu's Economic Reforms

12 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahimahmed Mohammed

Senator Shehu Buba, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticised Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, for blaming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the current economic hardship in the country, which led to the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

During the flag-off campaign for local government election candidates in the state, Governor Mohammed, who also chairs the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, flayed Tinubu for the hyperinflation affecting the economy.

He attributed the nation's economic woes to Tinubu's policies, which he claimed have caused significant pain, hunger, and anger among Nigerians, leading to the protests.

Mohammed went on to warn that if the current trajectory continued, it could spell trouble for the APC in the 2027 elections.

However, during the flag-off campaign for APC candidates for the local government elections, Senator Buba accused Governor Mohammed of being responsible for the poverty, hunger, and anger in Bauchi State.

He alleged that the governor shortchanged the people by not distributing the 70 trucks of guinea corn, 70 trucks of fertiliser and 20 trucks of rice donated by the federal government.

But Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Mohammed, denied these allegations as false, emphasising that the aid will be distributed free of charge as intended.

Gidado stated, "The donations are being processed for distribution. A committee, chaired by the Emir of Jama'are, has been established to oversee this."

