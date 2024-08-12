Nigeria: Lagos Blue Line Upscales to 72 Trips Per Day Monday

12 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will from Monday upscale the number of trips from 54 to 72 per day.

Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Akinajo said the current schedule for Sunday operations remained unchanged.

"The Blue Line train riders will now travel between Marina and Mile 2 in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes. (NAN)

