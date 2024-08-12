Zimbabwe: Marathoner Rutendo Nyahora Drops Out of Olympic Race

ZIMBABWE's long distance runner Rutendo Nyahora dropped out of the Paris Olympic marathon in France Sunday after completing 22 kilometres of the 42km race.

Nyahora is one of the six runners who could not finish the race, including America's star Fiona O'Keefe who dropped out before the 5km mark.

Nyahora was marking her second appearance at the Olympics after the 2016 edition held in Rio, Brazil, where she made her debut appearance.

Commenting after the race, the 35-year-old female athlete said Sunday was not a good day in office for her.

"I couldn't finish the race, but if I say anything happened l will be lying. Nothing happened it's just that it was not my day today.

"My aim was to finish even if I was to be last but I don't know what really happened.

"For now I want to rest. I don't have any future plans, just want to rest," said Nyahora with tears streaming down her face.

The Zimbabwean runner was the last athlete to compete for her country at the Olympics and Team Zimbabwe is again coming back home with empty hands from the games as all the seven athletes failed to attain a podium finish.